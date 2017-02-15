Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Armstrong Flooring’s rating score has declined by 7.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $18.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Armstrong Flooring an industry rank of 82 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

“Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) Given $18.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/armstrong-flooring-inc-afi-given-18-50-consensus-target-price-by-analysts.html.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) opened at 21.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.90 million and a P/E ratio of 143.25. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of flooring solutions that inspire spaces where people live, work, learn, heal and play. The Company manufactures resilient and wood flooring products across North America. The Company safely and responsibly operates approximately 18 manufacturing facilities in three countries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong Flooring (AFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.