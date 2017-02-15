ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARX. Desjardins increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. RBC Capital Markets increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.23.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) opened at 20.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 17 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

In other ARC Resources news, Director Herbert Pinder purchased 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.13 per share, with a total value of C$1,563,620.00.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company’s business activities include the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in over five areas across western Canada. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of resource-rich properties that provide an option for both near-term and long-term growth.

