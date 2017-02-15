ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has C$28.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARX. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.23.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) opened at 20.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28.

The company also recently declared a feb 17 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Herbert Pinder bought 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,563,620.00.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company’s business activities include the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in over five areas across western Canada. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of resource-rich properties that provide an option for both near-term and long-term growth.

