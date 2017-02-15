Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) opened at 23.34 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 253.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APO shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 50,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,012,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company operates through three segments: Private equity, Credit and Real estate.

