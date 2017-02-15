Anglo Pacific Group plc’s (APF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.62) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APF. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc from GBX 128 ($1.60) to GBX 141 ($1.76) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. FinnCap reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 150.33 ($1.88).

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) opened at 123.00 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 207.89 million. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 52.45 and a 52-week high of GBX 134.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.78.

About Anglo Pacific Group plc

Anglo Pacific Group PLC (Anglo Pacific) is a United Kingdom-based company, which focuses on royalties connected with the mining of natural resources. The Company’s producing royalties include Kestrel, Narrabri, Maracas Menchen, El Valle- Boinas/Carles (EVBC) and Four Mile. The Company’s development royalties include Salamanca, Groundhog, and Amapa & Tucano.

