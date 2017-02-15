Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Cassil now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Analysts Offer Predictions for Watts Water Technologies, Inc.'s Q1 2017 Earnings (WTS)

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) opened at 62.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company earned $342 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 23.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $243,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $211,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc (Watts) is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

