Analysts Expect Merus N.V. (MRUS) to Post ($0.65) Earnings Per Share

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $26.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.65) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Merus N.V. an industry rank of 147 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Merus N.V. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Merus N.V. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Merus N.V. in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Merus N.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,430,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Merus N.V. by 59.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 41,519 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Merus N.V. by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 383,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus N.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. 29.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) opened at 25.49 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $409.85 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. Merus N.V. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

