Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.11)-$0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.18.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) opened at 9.61 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director James W. Zug sold 10,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,843.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Charles Stone sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $308,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,816.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,051 shares of company stock worth $2,279,426. Company insiders own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

“Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/amkor-technology-inc-amkr-updates-q1-earnings-guidance.html.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company’s packaging and test services are designed to meet application and chip specific requirements, including the type of interconnect technology employed, size, thickness and electrical, and mechanical and thermal performance.

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.