American Lorain Co. (NYSE:ALN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,989 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the January 13th total of 69,218 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,280 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

American Lorain (NYSE:ALN) opened at 0.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. American Lorain has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The stock’s market capitalization is $22.96 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Lorain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

“American Lorain Co. (ALN) Short Interest Down 59.6% in January” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/american-lorain-co-aln-short-interest-down-59-6-in-january.html.

About American Lorain

American Lorain Corporation is a food manufacturing company. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a range of food products, including Chestnut products, Convenience foods and Frozen food products. The Company operates through three segments: Chestnut products, Convenience food products and Frozen food products.

Receive News & Ratings for American Lorain Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lorain Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.