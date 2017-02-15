American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.91 EPS

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $3.91. American International Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

Shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) opened at 66.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.88 and a beta of 1.32. American International Group has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $67.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $143,219,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 125,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in American International Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,483,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,030,000 after buying an additional 136,841 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 851,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,555,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,186,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,810,000 after buying an additional 1,776,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Vetr cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co raised their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is an insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, mortgage insurance and other financial services to customers in over 100 countries and jurisdictions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Insurance and Consumer Insurance, as well as a Corporate and Other category.

