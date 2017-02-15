AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.16 EPS

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $2.16. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.12 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) opened at 22.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $774.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 162.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 58,762 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 36,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.

