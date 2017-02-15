Alumasc Group plc (ALU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) in a research report report published on Thursday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 210 ($2.62) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. FinnCap reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.81) price target on shares of Alumasc Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Alumasc Group plc in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) opened at 176.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 165.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.99. The firm’s market cap is GBX 62.61 million. Alumasc Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 115.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 189.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

About Alumasc Group plc

The Alumasc Group plc is a building products, systems and solutions company. The Company’s segments include, Solar Shading & Screening, Roofing & Walling, Water Management, and Housebuilding & Ancillary Products. The Solar Shading & Screening segment offers Levolux’s architectural solutions, which are used to shade and screen buildings.

