TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) opened at 21.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.78 million, a P/E ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 0.37. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.27 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/alpha-and-omega-semiconductor-limited-aosl-rating-lowered-to-c-at-thestreet.html.

In other news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 10,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $231,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 81,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,680,706.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,284 over the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited during the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited by 6.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited by 137.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 78,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited by 56.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after buying an additional 322,135 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of power semiconductors. The Company’s portfolio of power semiconductors includes approximately 1,600 products, as of June 30, 2016. The Company’s product portfolio consists of two categories: power discretes and power integrated circuits (ICs).

