Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,204,427 shares, an increase of 1.1% from the January 13th total of 2,179,698 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,431 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alexco Resource Corp. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) opened at 1.86 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company’s market cap is $172.33 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alexco Resource Corp. stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) (TSE:AXR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,479 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Alexco Resource Corp. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alexco Resource Corp. Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. (Alexco) operates two businesses: a mining business, consisting of mineral exploration and mine development and operation in Canada, located in Yukon Territory, and through its Alexco Environmental Group (AEG), an environmental services business, providing consulting, remediation solutions and project management services in respect of environmental permitting and compliance and site remediation, in Canada and the United States.

