Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 9th

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) opened at 96.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.80. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $98.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The company earned $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 13.72%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post $7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Vetr cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.01.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $178,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $646,090.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,535.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska) and Horizon Air (Horizon). The Company’s segments include Alaska Mainline, Alaska Regional and Horizon. Its Alaska Mainline segment operates the Boeing 737 part of Alaska’s business. It offers north/south service within the western United States, Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica, as well as passenger and dedicated cargo services to and within the state of Alaska.

