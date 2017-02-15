Aircastle Limited (AYR) Trading 8.7% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) shares traded up 8.7% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 1,534,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.38. Aircastle Limited had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company earned $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Aircastle Limited’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Aircastle Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. FBR & Co raised Aircastle Limited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aircastle Limited in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Aircastle Limited in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Aircastle Limited by 21.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Aircastle Limited by 3.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Aircastle Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aircastle Limited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aircastle Limited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Aircastle Limited Company Profile

Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in investing in aviation assets, including acquiring, leasing, managing and selling utility commercial jet aircraft. The Company operates through leasing, financing, selling and managing commercial flight equipment segment.

