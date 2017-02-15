Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Earns “Hold” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$68.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.07.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) opened at 64.55 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.87.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, insider Ammar Al-Joundi bought 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$60.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,240.00. Also, insider Yvon Sylvestre sold 922 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.99, for a total value of C$56,232.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. The Company operates through three business units. The Northern Business consists of its operations in Canada and Finland.

