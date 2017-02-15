Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Cowen and Company Analysts

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) received a $60.00 target price from equities researchers at Cowen and Company in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 151.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $32.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI set a $23.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) opened at 23.85 on Tuesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $37.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.10 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company earned $140.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post $0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, insider Ron Cohen sold 40,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $833,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,787,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,846,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 38,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after buying an additional 173,635 shares during the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the identification, development and commercialization of therapies that restore function and recovers the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its commercial products include Ampyra, Fampyra, Zanaflex Capsules and a generic version of the capsules, Zanaflex tablets and Qutenza.

