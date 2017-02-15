AA PLC’s (AA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AA PLC (LON:AA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 315 ($3.94) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an underperform rating on shares of AA PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.25) price target on shares of AA PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price target on shares of AA PLC from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 370 ($4.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.50) price target on shares of AA PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 346.25 ($4.33).

Shares of AA PLC (LON:AA) opened at 258.60 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.57 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.59. AA PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 209.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 309.00.

About AA PLC

AA plc (AA) offers roadside assistance service. The Company’s segments include Roadside Assistance, Insurance Services, Driving Services, Ireland, Insurance Underwriting and Head Office costs. The Roadside Assistance segment sends patrols to members stranded at the side of the road and repairs their vehicles.

