Zoetis Inc. to Post FY2016 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2016 EPS estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the firm will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ FY2018 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.73.

Shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) opened at 55.14 on Monday. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 88.0% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 200,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 93,838 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Zoetis by 6.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 959,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,929,000 after buying an additional 62,241 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Zoetis by 43.9% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 477,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after buying an additional 145,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 529,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,549,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $500,058.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.44%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a diversified business, marketing products across over eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock), and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within over five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

