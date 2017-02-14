Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) opened at 27.43 on Friday. Zendesk has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $31.88. The company’s market capitalization is $2.63 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 33.27%. The firm earned $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post ($0.16) EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $29,508.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,824,700 shares in the company, valued at $44,960,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,329 shares of company stock worth $1,375,050 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc is a software development company. The Company provides software as a service (SaaS) customer service platform. The Company’s platform consolidates the data from customer interactions and provides organizations with analytics and performance benchmarking. The Company also provides SaaS live chat software that can be utilized independently to facilitate communications between organizations and their customers.

