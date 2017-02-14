Zacks: Landauer, Inc. (LDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Landauer, Inc. (NYSE:LDR) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.67 (Sell) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $44.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Landauer an industry rank of 176 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landauer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Landauer by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 691,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after buying an additional 58,277 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Landauer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 474,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Landauer by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 318,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Landauer by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 42,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Landauer by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landauer (NYSE:LDR) opened at 52.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.23. Landauer has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $53.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43.

Landauer (NYSE:LDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. Landauer had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 84.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landauer will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landauer

Landauer, Inc is a provider of technical and analytical services to determine occupational and environmental radiation exposure. The Company is a provider of outsourced medical physics services, and a provider of radiology related medical products. The Company operates through three segments: Radiation Measurement, Medical Physics and Medical Products.

