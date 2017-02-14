Zacks: Knoll, Inc. (KNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Knoll an industry rank of 98 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

KNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Knoll in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) opened at 23.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. Knoll has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.01%. Knoll’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knoll will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Knoll by 9.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,315,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,508,000 after buying an additional 279,057 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the second quarter worth about $119,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 0.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 196,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 219.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 50,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 4.0% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 966,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of furnishings, textiles and leather for the workplace and home. The Company operates through three segments: Office, Studio and Coverings. The Office segment includes systems, seating, storage, tables, desks and KnollExtra ergonomic accessories, as well as the international sales of its North American Office products.

