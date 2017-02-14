Jive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:JIVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jive Software Inc. provides social business software products and services. Its Social Business platform combines the power of big data, enterprise integrations and social collaboration technologies. The Company’s Social Business software combines the power of community software, collaboration software, social networking software and social media monitoring offerings into an integrated platform. Jive Software, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Jive Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of Jive Software (NASDAQ:JIVE) opened at 4.30 on Friday. Jive Software has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm’s market cap is $337.27 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

Jive Software (NASDAQ:JIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Jive Software had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm earned $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jive Software will post $0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

“Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jive Software, Inc. (JIVE) to Buy” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-jive-software-inc-jive-to-buy.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jive Software by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,346,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after buying an additional 278,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jive Software by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jive Software by 12.5% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Jive Software Company Profile

Jive Software, Inc is a provider of social business platform solutions. The Company’s segment is software sales and services. The Company’s products are primarily offered on a subscription basis, deployable in a private or public cloud and can be used for internal or external communities. The Company’s traditional enterprise software product offerings, based on the Jive platform (the Jive Platform), are provided to customers as cloud-based or on premise solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Jive Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jive Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.