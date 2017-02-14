Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Assa Abloy (ASAZY) to Hold

Assa Abloy (NASDAQ:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Assa Abloy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Assa Abloy from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Assa Abloy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Assa Abloy (NASDAQ:ASAZY) opened at 9.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55. Assa Abloy has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

