Yelp Inc. (YELP) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) opened at 35.54 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.80 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. Yelp has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $43.41.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Yelp had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Stoppelman sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $333,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,565.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,236 shares of company stock worth $7,370,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Yelp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Yelp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Yelp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,696 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Yelp by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,294 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing word of mouth online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company provides local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences, through reviews, tips, photos and videos, and engages directly with businesses, through reviews, phone calls and its Message the Business feature.

