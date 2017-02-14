WEX Inc. (WEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. WEX had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX updated its Q1 guidance to $1.16-1.24 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $5.10-5.50 EPS.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) opened at 113.52 on Tuesday. WEX has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.91.

In related news, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $611,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,551,657.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in WEX by 41.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/wex-inc-wex-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

Several research firms recently commented on WEX. Credit Suisse Group cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.