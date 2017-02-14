WEX Inc. (WEX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.34 million.WEX also updated its FY17 guidance to $5.10-5.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. restated a neutral rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.14.

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) opened at 113.52 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.72 and a 200 day moving average of $106.91. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 1.90.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm earned $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post $4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 5,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $611,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,657.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

