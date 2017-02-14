Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is scheduled to be issuing its Q416 quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) opened at 70.84 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.05 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75.

This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/waste-management-inc-wm-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.12 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.37 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $30,132.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,299.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $32,275.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,254.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,332 shares of company stock worth $92,466. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste, which includes its 17 Areas aggregated into three tiers, and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste business is operated and managed locally by its subsidiaries that focuses on geographic areas and provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services.

