Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm earned $638.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) opened at 106.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.88. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $108.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average of $100.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 133.96%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, insider Mitchell N. Schear sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Macnow sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $4,119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 97.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through, and its interests in properties are held by, Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). It is the sole general partner of, and owns common limited partnership interest in the Operating Partnership.

