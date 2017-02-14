Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

VSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America Corporation set a $2.00 price objective on Vivint Solar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

Shares of Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) opened at 3.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. The stock’s market cap is $341.38 million. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSLR. Quentec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,387,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,678,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 752,239 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 105.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 46,913 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc primarily offers distributed solar energy, which is electricity generated by a solar energy system installed at or near customers’ locations to residential customers based on over 20-year contracts. The Company operates through two operating segments: Residential, and commercial and industrial market (C&I).

