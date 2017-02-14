Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Visa (NYSE:V) opened at 86.44 on Tuesday. Visa has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $86.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $200.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm earned $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 38.30%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa will post $3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/visa-inc-v-to-go-ex-dividend-on-february-15th.html.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $957,397.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,220.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $10,749,395.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 365,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,361,034.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Vetr upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.35.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.