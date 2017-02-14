Virtusa Co. (NDAQ:VRTU) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Virtusa (NDAQ:VRTU) opened at 28.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $847.81 million and a PE ratio of 59.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

“Virtusa Co. (VRTU) PT Raised to $32.00” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/virtusa-co-vrtu-pt-raised-to-32-00.html.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa) is an information technology services company. The Company’s services include information technology (IT) and business consulting, digital enablement services, user experience (UX) design, development of IT applications, maintenance and support services, systems integration, infrastructure and managed services.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.