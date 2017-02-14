Victoria Whyte Sells 4,820 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Victoria Whyte sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($19.70), for a total value of £75,963.20 ($94,930.27).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) opened at 1580.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,556.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,598.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 76.91 billion. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,342.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,745.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/victoria-whyte-sells-4820-shares-of-glaxosmithkline-plc-gsk-stock.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.00) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.87) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,744.55 ($21.80).

GlaxoSmithKline plc Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.