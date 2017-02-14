Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter. Ventas had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Ventas’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Ventas updated its FY17 guidance to $4.10-4.19 EPS.

Shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) opened at 62.80 on Tuesday. Ventas has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $65.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. William Harris Investors Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. William Harris Investors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Capital Innovations LLC raised its position in Ventas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Ventas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and MOB operations. In its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company acquires and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom.

