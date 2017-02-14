Vectura Group PLC (VEC) Insider Acquires £149.85 in Stock

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) insider Andrew Derodra acquired 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £149.85 ($187.27).

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) opened at 145.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.30. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 837.91 million. Vectura Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 122.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 179.00.

VEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 252 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Thursday, November 17th. FinnCap restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vectura Group PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.50 ($2.76).

Vectura Group PLC Company Profile

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

