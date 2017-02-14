USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 million. USA Compression Partners, had a negative net margin of 57.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share.

USA Compression Partners, (NYSE:USAC) opened at 18.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53. USA Compression Partners, has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.02 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. USA Compression Partners,’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.81%.

USAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners, in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of USA Compression Partners, from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners, by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 367,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners, by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners, by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 272,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners, by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Carlyle Group L.P. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners, by 3.0% in the second quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 23,328,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,993,000 after buying an additional 677,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP is an independent provider of compression services in the United States. The Company provides compression services to its customers primarily in connection with infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and managing crude oil production through artificial lift processes.

