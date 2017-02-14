Uni Select Inc (UNS) PT Raised to C$39.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) had its target price upped by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down from C$36.00) on shares of Uni Select in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Uni Select in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) opened at 32.85 on Friday. Uni Select has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $35.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.15.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc is a distributor of automotive refinish and industrial paint, and related products across North America, as well as in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Paint and related products, Automotive products, and Corporate and others.

