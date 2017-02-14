TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) Position Reduced by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033,766 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 197,504 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.71% of TripAdvisor worth $47,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 60.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 0.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,387 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 416.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,383 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,580 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,610 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) traded up 1.56% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,853,430 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 2.02.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.11 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.95 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s flagship brand, is a travel Website. The Company operates in two segments. The Hotel segment’s services include making hotel room nights available for price comparison and booking, including instant booking feature, as well as subscription-based hotel products, such as Business Listings, and transaction-based hotel products, such as Jetsetter and Tingo.

