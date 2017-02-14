Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.90 million. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) opened at 22.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.04. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30.

“Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/tower-semiconductor-ltd-tsem-announces-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-04-eps.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSEM shares. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. operates as an independent semiconductor foundry focused primarily on specialty process technologies. The Company focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs) based on the design specifications of its customers. The Company manufactures semiconductors for its customers primarily based on third-party designs.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.