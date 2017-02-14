Total SA (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €54.50 ($57.98) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FP. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Total SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. S&P Global set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Total SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on shares of Total SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas set a €47.50 ($50.53) price target on shares of Total SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on shares of Total SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total SA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.38 ($53.60).

Total SA (EPA:FP) opened at 48.075 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of €116.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.153. The company’s 50 day moving average is €47.96 and its 200-day moving average is €44.71. Total SA has a 1-year low of €36.21 and a 1-year high of €49.50.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/total-sa-fp-pt-set-at-54-50-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

Total SA Company Profile

Total SA (Total) is a France-based oil and gas company. It has three segments: the Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas; the Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and the Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

Receive News & Ratings for Total SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.