TheStreet Downgrades Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) opened at 19.65 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $21.90. The firm’s market cap is $667.18 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products Corporation had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Quanex Building Products Corporation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 739,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quanex Building Products Corporation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,589,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,575,000 after buying an additional 110,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanex Building Products Corporation by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 56,039 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Quanex Building Products Corporation by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 65,504 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Corporation Company Profile

