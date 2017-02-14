TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) opened at 17.32 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25.

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. TFS Financial Corporation had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Corporation will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 7,600 shares of TFS Financial Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,067.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Huffman sold 2,290 shares of TFS Financial Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $42,800.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,748 shares in the company, valued at $630,750.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,916 shares of company stock worth $249,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TFS Financial Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TFS Financial Corporation by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in TFS Financial Corporation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its stake in TFS Financial Corporation by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial Corporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 285,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation is the holding company of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland (Association). The Association is a savings and loan association. The Association’s principal business consists of originating and servicing residential real estate mortgage loans and attracting retail savings deposits.

