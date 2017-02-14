Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.8-24.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.77 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) opened at 34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

“Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-limited-teva-issues-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. It has a global portfolio of approximately 1,000 molecules.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.