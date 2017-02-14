Teton Advisors Inc. Has $5,719,000 Position in The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)

Teton Advisors Inc. held its stake in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of The Middleby Corporation worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Middleby Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) traded up 0.18% on Tuesday, reaching $137.33. 348,911 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Corporation has a one year low of $80.78 and a one year high of $143.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day moving average is $127.40.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of The Middleby Corporation in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Middleby Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of The Middleby Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Middleby Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

In other news, Director Robert B. Lamb sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.83, for a total value of $464,810.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,044.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Putnam sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $348,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Middleby Corporation

The Middleby Corporation (Middleby) is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

