Teton Advisors Inc. Has $4,742,000 Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.45% of Bassett Furniture Industries, worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, by 205.9% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 142,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 95,941 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, during the third quarter worth $878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, during the third quarter worth $722,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, during the third quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 430,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) remained flat at $26.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 24,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Bassett Furniture Industries, (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business earned $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Bassett Furniture Industries, had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Bassett Furniture Industries,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries, from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $121,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bassett Furniture Industries,

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers.

