Teton Advisors Inc. Has $4,561,000 Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Stoneridge worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stoneridge by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stoneridge by 47.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 58,033 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Stoneridge by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stoneridge by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) traded down 1.22% on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 91,124 shares. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRI. FBR & Co set a $17.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. The Company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Company’s Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle and includes product lines, such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

