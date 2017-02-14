Tennant Company (TNC) Position Held by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. maintained its stake in shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Tennant Company worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tennant Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,456,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tennant Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,202,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,912,000 after buying an additional 72,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tennant Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tennant Company by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 24,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant Company by 57.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after buying an additional 108,138 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) traded down 1.47% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.60. 82,487 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. Tennant Company has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Tennant Company

Tennant Company (Tennant) is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing cleaning solutions. The Company is organized into four operating segments: North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers products and solutions consisting of mechanized cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings, and business solutions, such as financing, rental and leasing programs, and machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

