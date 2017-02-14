Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider James J. Jordan purchased 87 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($187.00).

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) opened at 175.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.32. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.73 billion. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12-month low of GBX 109.44 and a 12-month high of GBX 211.90.

“Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) Insider Acquires £149.64 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/taylor-wimpey-plc-tw-insider-acquires-149-64-in-stock.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TW. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.12) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.56) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.69) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 195 ($2.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.34 ($2.54).

Taylor Wimpey plc Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc is a national developer operating at a local level from over 24 regional businesses across the United Kingdom. The Company also has operations in Spain. Its segments include Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. The Housing United Kingdom segment includes North, Central and South West, and London and South East (including Central London) divisions.

