Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Position in Visteon Corporation (VC)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) by 656.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,444 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.12% of Visteon Corporation worth $30,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Visteon Corporation by 75.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in Visteon Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in Visteon Corporation by 1,283.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Visteon Corporation by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,614 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.11. Visteon Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66.

“Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Position in Visteon Corporation (VC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/systematic-financial-management-lp-raises-position-in-visteon-corporation-vc.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. FBR & Co increased their target price on Visteon Corporation from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Visteon Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Visteon Corporation from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visteon Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.31.

About Visteon Corporation

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM) across the world, including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors and Honda. The Company’s segments include Electronics, which provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including audio systems, information displays, instrument clusters, head up displays, infotainment systems and telematics solutions, and Other, which includes entities located in Europe.

